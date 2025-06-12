Netherlands grab late equaliser to draw with Finland in U21s

Finland and the Netherlands started their U21 Euros with a draw after the latter saved their day with a dramatic 93rd-minute equaliser.

Netherlands manager Michael Reiziger changed his side in three places from last week's 3-0 win over Ivory Coast's U23s, with Neraysho Kasanwirjo, Ezechiel Banzuzi, and the injured and withdrawn Rome-Jayden Owusu-Oduro dropped in favour of Ian Maatsen, who surprisingly started in midfield, Jorrel Hato, and Robin Roefs.

Finland started with seven different names from their last friendly against Slovenia U21 in March, including Chelsea stopper Lucas Bergstrom getting the start and striker Naatan Skytta returning to the starting XI.

After a shaky start to the game, Finland built a fortress in its own half that Oranje could not break down. The Netherlands stayed in control, however, but would soon find themselves fighting for their lives.

Mistakes by Ruben van Bommel and Ian Maatsen gave the young Finns the opportunity to launch a quick counter, which Royale Union Saint Gilloise striker Casper Terho calmly finished for a surprising 1-0.

Another mistake, this time by Ajax midfielder Youri Regeer, saw Finland break out again and score the 2-0 via Aberdeen's Topi Keskinen, who beat Roefs at his near post.

Deciding change

Reiziger made a vital change during half-time, with FC Groningen starlet Luciano Valente replacing Regeer. The move soon paid off, as Valente fired the Netherlands to 2-1 in the 59th minute.

The Dutch youngsters dominated the second half and created chance after chance, but they could not find the equaliser for a long time.

Super-sub Valente made the difference once again, however, when the creative midfielder found AZ winger Ernest Poku on the edge of the box and the latter beat Lucas Bergstrom with a low effort in the far corner.

The Netherlands salvaged a point from their first game at the U21 Euros in Slovakia, but will need to improve as they now chase group leaders Denmark, who won their opening game 3-2 against Ukraine.

Finland will look back happily on their opening draw as they prepare for Sunday's meeting with Ukraine.

