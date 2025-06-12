Denmark U21 start Euro run with comeback vs Ukraine

Denmark came from behind to claim all three points as they defeated Ukraine 3-2 in the opening match of Group D at the UEFA U21 European Championships, ending a run of four games without a victory for Steffen Højer’s side (D2, L2).

Ukraine came into their opening fixture of the tournament looking to build on their impressive fourth-place finish at the last U21 European Championships, and after a slow start to the game they nearly took the lead. The chance came with 20 minutes played, as Vladyslav Vanat managed to steal the ball from a defender before bearing down on goal, only to send his left footed effort narrowly over the crossbar.

Unai Melgosa’s men did manage to get their noses in front a few moments later though, when Oleg Ochereretko looked to find the far bottom-left corner, where his shot was cheekily poked over the line from close range by Nazar Voloshyn. However, this would be the last big attempt before HT with neither side managing to probe their opposition's defence.

Denmark started the second half strongly, as they looked to find a way back into the game, and with just over an hour played their persistence paid off. Substitute Clement Bischoff was the man who grabbed the equaliser, after he managed to keep his cool inside the box after receiving the ball from Anton Gaaei’s cross before firing into the bottom-left corner.

However, Ukraine continued to fight back and restored their lead with just over 10 minutes left to play, when Maksym Bragaru bent a sumptuous first-time effort into the right side of the goal from the edge of the penalty area. The lead was short lived though, as the Dane’s got a rather fortunate equaliser just three minutes later, when William Bøving’s strike from the edge of the area found the back of the net after a heavy deflection.

The tide well and truly turned with just two minutes remaining though, when Denmark took the lead for the first time after William Osula poked home from close range. The result means Denmark go top of group D ahead of Finland's game with the Netherlands later this evening.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Oleg Ocheretko (Ukraine)