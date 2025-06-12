England start U21 Euros with solid win over Czech Republic

England’s defence of the UEFA U21 European Championships title began with a 3-1 win over 2002 champions Czech Republic, the Three Lions’ seventh victory in eight competitive outings.

Hoping for a repeat of their 2-0 opening-match win over the Czech Republic on their way to winning the 2023 edition of this tournament, England started promisingly, but the overwhelming support for their opponents inside the stadium quickly got to their heads.

Advertisement Advertisement

Martin Suchomel was particularly troubling on the Czechs' left-hand side, but his effort bounced wide and spared England from doing what they completely avoided in 2023 – conceding a goal.

And that was just as well as the holders forged ahead six minutes before half-time.

Tino Livramento’s cross was nearly deflected in off a defender, but James McAtee picked up the pieces and laid it back to Harvey Elliott, who added to his seven goals in qualifying by striking low through the legs of Lukas Hornicek.

England then survived a scare just before the break when James Beadle prevented Jarell Quansah from deflecting into his own net, but the Czech goalkeeper wasn’t so lucky just moments after the restart.

Jonathan Rowe’s slight touch on Livramento’s low cross did enough to put off Hornicek, who failed to gather and instead helped it over the line himself.

Match stats Flashscore

Jan Suchoparek’s side quickly dusted themselves off, though, and soon pulled one back through Daniel Fila, who rose in front of Livramento to head in Vaclav Sejk’s inswinging cross.

That ignited what was essentially a home crowd for the Czech Republic, but England only improved, and Charlie Cresswell put the result beyond doubt by nodding in Alex Scott’s corner.

The win puts England in the driving seat for qualification from Group B alongside Germany, while the Czech Republic will need to quickly improve on a four-match winless streak if they are to avoid exiting at the group stage for a fifth successive time in this competition.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Tino Livramento (England)

Catch up on the match stats with Flashscore.