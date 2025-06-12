Woltemade scores hat-trick as Germany beat Slovenia

A Nick Woltemade hat-trick fired Germany to a comfortable 3-0 win over Slovenia, as the three-time champions opened their U21 European Championship with a victory in Nitra.

The first half was a story of decisiveness in front of the goal, as underdogs Slovenia failed to take their chances while Woltemade fired Germany into a two-goal lead.

Nicolo Tresoldi missed a half-chance inside the opening 20 minutes, but turned provider with a smart nod down to his strike partner, with Woltemade comfortably volleying home from eight yards to open the scoring.

Slovenia’s response was impressive, but Tio Cipot failed to draw them level as he dallied when bearing down on goal, allowing Noah Atubolu to race from goal and smother the Grazer AK striker.

Having performed admirably since going behind, Slovenia gave Max Rosenfelder the freedom of the pitch shortly before half-time, and were made to pay by a familiar foe.

The SC Freiburg defender was allowed to charge forward 30 yards with the ball, and was in the Slovenia box by the time he squared the ball to Woltemade, who once again was left with a straightforward finish to bag his second of the game.

There was still time for Slovenia to squander another good chance, and once again it was Cipot who could not find the target, as he nodded wide after excellent wing play from Marko Brest.

Anything can happen in football, but a comeback for Andrej Razdrh’s side never looked likely, as Germany controlled a scrappy second half that contained more yellow cards than shots on target.

Tresoldi went closest in a rare moment of attacking quality, as Lovro Golic was forced to scramble and make a last-ditch block to deny the Hannover forward, in a move started by a mazy dribble from Brajan Gruda.

The final act of the night was for Woltemade to place home his third from the penalty spot, after Golic slipped and brought down Nelson Weiper in the penalty area.

It underlined an efficient night’s work for Antonio Di Salvo’s men, who will face Czechia on Sunday.

It was a harsh lesson in tournament football for Slovenia, who now face the equally daunting task of going up against England in their next match, after a night of missed opportunities and what-ifs at the Stadion Pod Zoborom.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Nick Woltemade (Germany)

