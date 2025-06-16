Carsley "still learning" about England players as U21 Euros progress in balance

Lee Carsley admitted he was left feeling frustrated following England's 0-0 draw against Slovenia, leaving them looking over their shoulder in Group B of the Under-21 European Championships ahead of Wednesday's game against Germany.

Although Carsley's young side created plenty of chances against Slovenia, they were unable to break them down under the scorching heat of the Nitra sun.

Advertisement Advertisement

The point leaves England on four and they will be disappointed not to be already through to the knockout rounds, needing a potential result in midweek to progress.

Speaking after the game, Carsley reflected: "Slovenia started really fast, really aggressive, and they put us under a lot of pressure.

"Then we got a grip of the game, looking at the amount of possession that we had. We created a lot of chances, the frustrating bit is that we didn't take those chances and we worked the chances really well, it's just a shame we didn't take them."

Racking up an xG of 2.40 across the 90 minutes, England's lack of a focal point in their attacking line was clear, and the introduction of Jay Stansfield, England's only definitive striker in the squad, with 18 minutes to go provided somewhat of a spark, but England were unable to break the deadlock.

Carsley insisted his decision to go strikerless for the second consecutive game could have paid off on another day, but also stated that Stansfield's involvement on Sunday had given him some pause for thought.

He added: "I thought when he (Stansfield) came on, he gave us that focal point, that threat in behind and created a couple of chances.

"I thought that all the substitutes that came on made an impact, and we definitely need to freshen it up ahead of Wednesday...

"We definitely have enough attacking players on the pitch. If we take our chances like we did in the first game, it's probably a different story. If we can keep creating chances for them (Stansfield and Jonathan Rowe), then we will score."

Germany will provide a different test for England, and it will be a game that will have that added bit of pressure as he continues to find out more about his side.

Carsley explained: "I'm learning about the players all the time. We have to be creative and find a way to play. The longer we stay in the tournament, I feel we will get more fluid and we definitely have some food for thought with the players that came on."

Read more about the game with Flashscore.