England labour to draw against Slovenia as both sides draw blanks

England were held to a goalless draw by Slovenia in the UEFA European U21 Championship, the first of the Young Lions’ last nine matches at the finals that they have been unable to win.

England looked frail defensively in the opening 10 minutes, and Svit Seslar didn’t give them any time to settle, hitting two efforts that were awkwardly dealt with by James Beadle and an acrobatic attempt that sailed marginally over the crossbar.

He then delivered a corner that was flicked towards Adrian Zeljkovic, whose shot was well denied by Beadle before the England U21 goalkeeper collected a deflected Tio Cipot strike from range.

Lee Carsley’s side had their first opportunity in the 21st minute, with Lovro Golic’s clearance hitting Marko Brest and bouncing fortuitously into James McAtee’s path, only for the captain to shoot off-target.

Charlie Cresswell then headed wide following a nicely worked free-kick, and Ethan Nwaneri wasted a golden opportunity after Jonathan Rowe had breezed past Brest and driven the ball to the back post.

After Seslar’s audacious strike was tipped over by Beadle, Harvey Elliott hit the woodwork with a looping first-time finish from Elliot Anderson’s sweeping pass, and he then curled an effort over the crossbar moments before the break.

McAtee was denied by a superb Martin Turk save shortly after the restart, sending his follow-up trickling wide, and Beadle did equally at the other end to deny a venomous shot from Seslar.

McAtee then had a strike deflected behind by Mitja Ilenic when it looked as though he would get a clear sight of goal, and the ensuing corner resulted in a cross that Rowe couldn’t reach under pressure from Srdan Kuzmic.

Carsley turned to his bench in search of a winner, but Slovenia continued to stand strong, and Elliott couldn’t get a clean connection when an opportunity came.

Jack Hinshelwood’s header was brilliantly tipped over by Turk, and Cresswell sent his header from the ensuing corner wide, as England were forced to settle for a draw.

Nonetheless, they are now nine consecutive competitive matches unbeaten to go top of Group B ahead of Germany’s meeting with the Czech Republic later in the afternoon. Slovenia will have more concern with a solitary point to their name, especially as they haven’t won any of their five matches in the finals of this competition.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Martin Turk (Slovenia)

Check out all the match stats from the game with Flashscore.