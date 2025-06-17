Carsley: 'England well prepared for crunch Germany clash'

Lee Carsley said on Tuesday at England's training base of Samorin that his staff have spent four months getting ready to face Group B leaders Germany, knowing a win will see England qualify as winners in Nitra on Wednesday night.

England drew 0-0 with Slovenia on Sunday and sit two points behind the Germans ahead of the final group game.

A point would also see the Three Lions progress, but a big loss will leave them sweating over Slovenia's result against the Czech Republic, which also kicks off at 21:00 CET.

Germany have sailed through their first two games, scoring seven goals in the process, with four coming from the tournament's top scorer Nick Woltemade. However, Carsley believes his players have all the preparation they need to combat the forward, as well as the XI that will be up against them.

Speaking to reporters, including Flashscore, ahead of the encounter, he said: "We've been watching Germany for maybe four months, right from their qualifying phase to their friendlies, so the people back at St George's Park (England's headquarters) are watching the opposition that we could potentially play against.

"They are a really good team, and they have some outstanding players, a good coach. They are in a similar position to what we were in in the last tournament, going into the final group game.

"We both know as coaches how much it means and how important the game is.

"They (England's players) definitely won't be overawed. If you're used to playing in the Premier League, the Champions League or at a high level, it's just another good challenge.

"I'd be very surprised if they are overawed, but it is a big game for us."

Speaking about the rivalry between England and Germany: "We're all aware of the history. I don't think this younger generation are as aware of how far back it goes, but in terms of the magnitude of the game, they will have been playing against Germany since under-15s, so they can sense it - it's a different type of game."

The game carries the interesting narrative of Tomas Tuchel watching on from afar as he evaluates potential England call-ups, whilst seeing them play against his home nation.

Carsley confirmed there is potential for the national team manager to come out to Slovakia if England continue to progress, and he has been in touch with the under-21s coach.

He continued: "He's very supportive of the squad, and I know he is watching the players and the games, and hopefully we can give him something to ponder in terms of the way some of the players' reputations can gain momentum."

This will be England's second game in Nitra, and Carsley is expecting a good atmosphere for the clash.

"I am expecting a good atmosphere," he said. "I really like the stadium, I like the tightness of it, it's really compact.

"It reminds me of a League One (ground), it's old-fashioned where you turn around and the crowd are right there...

"The closer we can get to the fans, the more they can feel part of it."

