Elliot hopeful England's attack clicks against Germany at U21 Euros

Liverpool's Harvey Elliott admitted England's frontline still has work to do ahead of Wednesday's final Group B game against Germany at the Under-21 European Championships, but feels his side will only get stronger as the tournament progresses.

Elliott missed a handful of chances in the 0-0 draw with Slovenia on Sunday, hitting the post with a cushioned volley in the first half and a header that went wide of the mark late on, hitting the post in frustration after the opportunity went begging.

He did pick up the player of the match trophy after the match, but his performance left him wanting more ahead of the crucial clash with England's old rival.

Speaking in the press conference following the game, he said: "I think every chance I get, I can make the most of it and take the opportunity. I hit the post, had a few shots here and there, and I thought the header, with my quality and my capabilities, could have done a lot better with.

"We need to recover and rest and analyse what could be improved and take it into Germany, which is going to be another tough test.

"I think all of the lads need to be excited, it's always a privilege to play for your country and play against tough opponents."

England played without a recognised striker for much of the game, opting for a fluid front four instead. It was the same system that saw them beat the Czech Republic in the first group game 3-1, but it had a jumbled look in Nitra, something recognised by Elliott.

The 23-year-old explained: "It's about getting the understanding of the players. We all come from different clubs, we all have different styles, and we are still trying to get used to each other.

"It's not going to look 100%, but we are trying to make it look as good as it possibly can, but the understanding is there, the team is coming together and I think having those relationships with everyone, knowing where the players are going to be when you get the ball.

"I think as the tournament goes, we can be a really big threat.

"We need to turn it around and make sure that we put in a positive performance against Germany."

Jay Stansfield came on with 18 minutes to go against Slovenia and looked to stretch the opposition defence, without much luck.

After the game, England manager Lee Carsley said that the Birmingham striker, who scored 24 goals for the Blues last season on their way to promotion from League One, had given him pause for thought, hinting that Stansfield may start against Germany.

If given the nod, the forward insisted he is ready to go.

"Through my youth career, I have played as a nine, so if it comes down to that, I know what I am doing," the forward said after the game.

"Coming off the bench, (I am) bringing something different, but if I do get the first start, then that would be amazing, but, I am just happy and proud to be here representing England.

"I've got to be confident in myself and if I get that opportunity to put the ball in the back of the net, then that's something I love doing and it's a great feeling to do that for your club, but I'm sure it will be even more special for England."

