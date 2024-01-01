Trippier rejects excuses after England Euros final defeat

England star Kieran Trippier has said that fatigue is not an excuse for his team at Euro 2024.

The Three Lions were beaten in the final of the competition by Spain, going down 2-1 on Sunday.

Despite having many games go the distance and largely playing the same team in every match, Trippier felt England had enough in the tank to beat the Spanish.

The Newcastle captain said post-game: “The team that we’ve got is fit. If you see the running stats, we’re probably the highest in the whole tournament. So that’s not an excuse."

On the positives for young players at the tournament, he added: “They will have learned a great deal from his tournament.

"The young players stepped up in big moments for us, Cole (Palmer) came on and scored, assisted Ollie (Watkins) in the last game.

“I’ve been through this situation before. The young players can learn a lot from this. It will make them grow.”