Concerns for Newcastle fullback Trippier after wife post

England star Kieran Trippier's wife has posted cryptically on social media this week.

The defender has been heavily involved in the Three Lions’ Euro 2024 campaign so far.

Newcastle defender Trippier, who is a right-back by trade, has been filling in at left-back due to injuries.

His wife Charlotte posted on Instagram: "Sooner or later you get over the s*** you swore you'd never get over and it's the best feeling in the world."

She then followed that up with the words: "The sun is shining. Happy Monday angels."

There is a suggestion that his wife may no longer be following Trippier on social media.