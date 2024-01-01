Ex-AC Milan coach Capello: Italy Euros exit left me embarrassed

Former AC Milan and Juventus coach Fabio Capello admits Italy's Euros elimination has left his "embarrassed".

The title holders were dumped out at the round of 16 by Switzerland.

Advertisement Advertisement

Capello reflected this morning: "I was embarrassed, a bit like when I returned from the 1974 World Cup as a footballer. I had the feeling that against Spain the coach was not thinking like a national team coach, but like a club coach.

"Switzerland has great organisation and quality in the central axis: Sommer in goal, Akanji in defence, the extraordinary Xhaka in midfield and the generous Embolo in attack.

"And above all, compared to us, Switzerland seemed to me to be a team, in the true sense of the word: all ready to sacrifice, 10 men defend and at least six men attack."