Tribal Football
Most Read
Man Utd rake in bumper fee from Sancho's BVB loan
Toney and Man Utd agree on Brentford departure
Man Utd informed of PSG price for Simons
New Man Utd chief exec Berrada writes to MUST: Summer market my priority

Ex-AC Milan coach Capello: Italy Euros exit left me embarrassed

Ex-AC Milan coach Capello: Italy Euros exit left me embarrassed
Ex-AC Milan coach Capello: Italy Euros exit left me embarrassed
Ex-AC Milan coach Capello: Italy Euros exit left me embarrassedTribalfootball
Former AC Milan and Juventus coach Fabio Capello admits Italy's Euros elimination has left his "embarrassed".

The title holders were dumped out at the round of 16 by Switzerland.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Capello reflected this morning: "I was embarrassed, a bit like when I returned from the 1974 World Cup as a footballer. I had the feeling that against Spain the coach was not thinking like a national team coach, but like a club coach.

"Switzerland has great organisation and quality in the central axis: Sommer in goal, Akanji in defence, the extraordinary Xhaka in midfield and the generous Embolo in attack.

"And above all, compared to us, Switzerland seemed to me to be a team, in the true sense of the word: all ready to sacrifice, 10 men defend and at least six men attack."

Mentions
Akanji ManuelSommer YannXhaka GranitEmbolo BreelAC MilanJuventusSerie AEuro
Related Articles
The Insider - Rudy Galetti: Chelsea sell to fund Osimhen deal; Man City identify De Bruyne successor; Why Conte agreed to Napoli
Pogba to attend France clash with Belgium
Italy captain Donnarumma posts message to unhappy fans