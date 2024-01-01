Tribal Football
Rooney tells Real Madrid midfielder Bellingham: Don't do anything stupid, Jude!
Former England captain Wayne Rooney fears Jude Bellingham getting sent off against Slovakia.

The Real Madrid midfielder has struggled to hide his frustration with England's performances so far in the Euros.

Ahead of the round 16 tie on Sunday, Rooney said: "Against Slovenia, he couldn't hide his disappointment.

"His body language was sending signals to the fans, to his teammates, to the coach. It happened to me. I know the situation he's in.

"Don't do anything stupid, Jude..." 

