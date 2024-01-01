Denmark coach Hjulmand: Just imagine Bellingham at... 23!

Denmark coach Kasper Hjulmand is convinced there's more to come from Real Madrid midfielder Jude Bellingham.

Ahead of facing England and Bellingham in their next Euros tie, Hjulmand discussed the young playmaker.

Hjulmand said: "What a fantastic season. I don't think many people predicted that Jude Bellingham would score so many goals.

"It is unique how he has entered Real Madrid, the way he arrives late in the field and uses his offensive qualities. To see a player shine like that for the Champions League winners... It's just a fantastic first season and he's 20.

"The way he acts on the field and the character he has as a person. He is a fantastic player and he will be really, really good when he is 23."