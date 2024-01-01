Real Madrid ace Bellingham lost rag with England teammates: F***ing pass!

Real Madrid ace Jude Bellingham lost his rag with England teammates during last night's 0-0 draw with Euros opponents Slovenia.

Bellingham was seen swearing towards teammates towards the end of the first-half.

Advertisement Advertisement

The Daily Mail has since consulted a lip reader, Jeremy Freeman, who says Bellingham yells, "F***ing pass" twice in the clip.

Then Freeman believes he says: "Hey, genuinely put in a f***ing pass."

And he follows up with: "It’s a bit late to control, f***ing pass."

It remains uncleae who Bellingham was aiming his verbal assault towards.