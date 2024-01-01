Tribal Football
Most Read
Toney and Man Utd agree on Brentford departure
Man Utd rake in bumper fee from Sancho's BVB loan
Man Utd informed of PSG price for Simons
New Man Utd chief exec Berrada writes to MUST: Summer market my priority

Real Madrid ace Bellingham lost rag with England teammates: F***ing pass!

Real Madrid ace Bellingham lost rag with England teammates: F***ing pass!
Real Madrid ace Bellingham lost rag with England teammates: F***ing pass!
Real Madrid ace Bellingham lost rag with England teammates: F***ing pass!Profimedia
Real Madrid ace Jude Bellingham lost his rag with England teammates during last night's 0-0 draw with Euros opponents Slovenia.

Bellingham was seen swearing towards teammates towards the end of the first-half.

Advertisement
Advertisement

The Daily Mail has since consulted a lip reader, Jeremy Freeman, who says Bellingham yells, "F***ing pass" twice in the clip. 

Then Freeman believes he says: "Hey, genuinely put in a f***ing pass."

And he follows up with: "It’s a bit late to control, f***ing pass."

It remains uncleae who Bellingham was aiming his verbal assault towards.

 

Mentions
LaLigaBellingham JudeReal MadridEuroPremier League
Related Articles
Man Utd boss Ten Hag: Bellingham playing brilliantly
Man Utd whiz Mainoo hails England pals Rice, Bellingham
Terry Butcher exclusive: I'd have won World Cup with Bellingham in my England team