REVEALED: What Rice called Slovakia coach Calzona in furious exchange

Arsenal midfielder Declan Rice fired a barrage of insults at Slovakia coach Francesco Calzona at the end of their Euros round 16 win.
England came from behind to win 2-1 in extra-time.
At the final whistle, Rice and Calzona entered a shoving match with the England midfielder being held back by teammates.
Rice called Calzona a "bald c***" at the end of the game.
As revealed by lipreader Jeremy Freeman, a furious Rice said: "Shut up, p***y, oi, shut up, you bald c***."
England will meet Switzerland in the quarterfinals.