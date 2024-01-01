REVEALED: What Rice called Slovakia coach Calzona in furious exchange

Tribal Football
Arsenal midfielder Declan Rice fired a barrage of insults at Slovakia coach Francesco Calzona at the end of their Euros round 16 win.

England came from behind to win 2-1 in extra-time.

At the final whistle, Rice and Calzona entered a shoving match with the England midfielder being held back by teammates.

Rice called Calzona a "bald c***" at the end of the game. 

As revealed by lipreader Jeremy Freeman, a furious Rice said: "Shut up, p***y, oi, shut up, you bald c***."

England will meet Switzerland in the quarterfinals.

