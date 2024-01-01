Tribal Football
Most Read
Toney and Man Utd agree on Brentford departure
Man Utd rake in bumper fee from Sancho's BVB loan
Man Utd informed of PSG price for Simons
New Man Utd chief exec Berrada writes to MUST: Summer market my priority

Atalanta great Ilicic appreciates gesture from England midfielder Rice

Atalanta great Ilicic appreciates gesture from England midfielder Rice
Atalanta great Ilicic appreciates gesture from England midfielder Rice
Atalanta great Ilicic appreciates gesture from England midfielder RiceAction Plus
Slovenia and Atalanta great Josip Ilicic has revealed an appreciated gesture from Arsenal midfielder Declan Rice this week.

Rice sought out Ilicic before England's 0-0 draw with Euros opponents Slovenia.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Now with Maribor, Ilicic stood out of the game while with Atalanta due to depression.

The 36 year-old told Sky Italia: "My story is inspirational. I'm glad to hear that, honestly.

"Even today, entering the pitch there was an England player who complimented me.

"He told me he respects me a lot. It was nice to hear. My story is well known around the world.

"The player who said that? He's a midfielder for Arsenal, I'm sure you know him, Declan Rice."

Mentions
Ilicic JosipPremier LeagueRice DeclanAtalantaArsenalMariborSerie AEuro
Related Articles
Arsenal ace Rice: I could respond to bitter McLean, but what's the point?
Arsenal midfielder Rice blasts: You want to bring Trent down
Arsenal midfielder Rice: I don't understand England negativity