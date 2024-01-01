Atalanta great Ilicic appreciates gesture from England midfielder Rice

Slovenia and Atalanta great Josip Ilicic has revealed an appreciated gesture from Arsenal midfielder Declan Rice this week.
Rice sought out Ilicic before England's 0-0 draw with Euros opponents Slovenia.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Now with Maribor, Ilicic stood out of the game while with Atalanta due to depression.
The 36 year-old told Sky Italia: "My story is inspirational. I'm glad to hear that, honestly.
"Even today, entering the pitch there was an England player who complimented me.
"He told me he respects me a lot. It was nice to hear. My story is well known around the world.
"The player who said that? He's a midfielder for Arsenal, I'm sure you know him, Declan Rice."