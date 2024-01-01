Tribal Football
Arsenal midfielder Rice: England proved team spirit with victory over Slovakia
Arsenal midfielder Declan Rice says England proved their spirit with victory over Slovakia.

The extra-time triumph sets up a Euros quarterfinal against Switzerland.

"We've got a togetherness, we proved that tonight," Rice told BBC Sport. "We'd do anything to protect this manager, protect each other.

"We'll keep going and keep fighting and what we've got as a group tonight showed out there. It's an honour to be a part of it and we're going to give it everything."

Jude Bellingham, of Real Madrid, sent the game into extra-time.

"We've won this game together," the 21-year-old told ITV Sport. "Not me, not Harry Kane, not the individual moments.

"It's the likes of Ivan Toney, Eberechi Eze, Cole Palmer, Bukayo Saka going to left-back.

"It's the sacrifice you make for the team and that's the energy we need to keep regardless of what goes on."

