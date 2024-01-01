Man Utd fullback Shaw declares himself fit for Slovakia

England left-back Luke Shaw is confident he will be available for the knockout stages of Euro 2024.

The Three Lions are comfortably through to the round of 16 as group winners.

However, they will be hoping to improve on a dismal group campaign when they take on Slovakia on Sunday.

When asked about his fitness this week, the Manchester United defender told reporters: “Next game.”

England boss Gareth Southgate may have some reluctance to throw Shaw into the game from the start.

What is most likely is that he will come off the bench and then be in line to start a potential quarter final.