Man City skipper Walker happy for Guehi after England performance

Manchester City captain Kyle Walker has sung the praises of England teammate Marc Guehi after victory over Euro opponents Serbia.
The Crystal Palace captain impressed at the back for Sunday's 1-0 win.
"Marc, from the moment he stepped into the camp he properly stepped into that role,” fullback Walker said. “You can see, obviously, there's going to be pressure. I think everyone feels pressure.
“I'm the oldest head in the camp and I still go out onto the pitch and you still feel a bit anxious, you feel a bit nervous, just because you want to do everyone proud.
“But Marc, I thought he was fantastic. He didn't put foot wrong and hopefully that has got his feelings right now and settle the nerves a little bit, and we can form a good partnership along that back line.”