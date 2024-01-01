Tribal Football
Man City ace Foden released from England camp
Manchester City ace Phil Foden has gone back home from Euro 2024 as a result of a family emergency.

Foden left the England camp on Wednesday to deal with a family matter, which is the birth of his third child.

Foden will attend to his partner, who is giving birth, and will then be back in Germany before the weekend.

England next play Slovakia on Sunday in the round of 16 after qualifying as group winners.

Regarding Foden, an FA statement read: “Phil Foden has temporarily left the England camp and returned to the UK for a pressing family matter.”

Foden has struggled to show his best form at Euro 2024, playing wide left instead of through the middle.

