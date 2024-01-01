Tribal Football
Most Read
Man Utd rake in bumper fee from Sancho's BVB loan
Toney and Man Utd agree on Brentford departure
Man Utd informed of PSG price for Simons
New Man Utd chief exec Berrada writes to MUST: Summer market my priority

Man City ace Foden happy playing alongside Bellingham for England

Man City ace Foden happy playing alongside Bellingham for England
Man City ace Foden happy playing alongside Bellingham for England
Man City ace Foden happy playing alongside Bellingham for EnglandLaLiga
Manchester City star Phil Foden has admitted that he is not at his best at the moment.

Foden is struggling to make an impact with England at Euro 2024, having a poor game in a 1-0 win over Serbia in the group stages.

Advertisement
Advertisement

The Manchester-born star was especially critical of his link-up play with Jude Bellingham in the midfield.

Post-game, Foden said: “Jude’s obviously an exceptional talent. He carries himself really well. 

“He’s a leader now, I think he’s turning into a leader. ‌I think our link up play is good at times and I think it’s improving as well and can keep getting better. 

“So he’s an exciting talent and I enjoy playing with him.”‌

Mentions
EuroFoden PhilBellingham JudeManchester CityPremier LeagueReal MadridLaLiga
Related Articles
Danny Mills exclusive: This Euros can be Bellingham's tournament
Bellingham slams critics of England teammate Alexander-Arnold
How can Serbia stop England's Jude Bellingham?