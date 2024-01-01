Man City ace Foden happy playing alongside Bellingham for England

Manchester City star Phil Foden has admitted that he is not at his best at the moment.

Foden is struggling to make an impact with England at Euro 2024, having a poor game in a 1-0 win over Serbia in the group stages.

Advertisement Advertisement

The Manchester-born star was especially critical of his link-up play with Jude Bellingham in the midfield.

Post-game, Foden said: “Jude’s obviously an exceptional talent. He carries himself really well.

“He’s a leader now, I think he’s turning into a leader. ‌I think our link up play is good at times and I think it’s improving as well and can keep getting better.

“So he’s an exciting talent and I enjoy playing with him.”‌