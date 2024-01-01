Tribal Football
Liverpool's star fullback could leave this summer as Real Madrid approach
Liverpool ace Trent Alexander-Arnold will assess his club situation this summer.

The right-back had a difficult Euro 2024 with England, falling to the periphery by the knockout stages.

The 25-year-old has been at Liverpool since his youth team days, playing over 300 games for the club.

Per The Independent, he is willing to see how things go under new boss Arne Slot.

A move to Real Madrid this summer is unlikely, but the Spanish giants do have real interest in Alexander-Arnold.

He may choose to make that move in a year’s time, as his contract is up in 2025.

