Tribal Football
Most Read
DONE DEAL: QPR sign Varane from Sporting Gijon
Mazraoui, De Ligt & Man Utd: Why even at Bayern Munich's price this is a bargain
Real Madrid coach Ancelotti warns Bellingham: Answer your phone!
Man Utd pushing to make triple signing raid this week

Liverpool interested in signing Valencia goalkeeper in HUGE move

Liverpool interested in signing Valencia goalkeeper in HUGE move
Liverpool interested in signing Valencia goalkeeper in HUGE move
Liverpool interested in signing Valencia goalkeeper in HUGE moveAction Plus
Liverpool are interested in signing Valencia goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili.

The Reds are surprise contenders for the Georgian international’s signature, who impressed at Euro 2024.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Mamardashvili is available for a reasonable fee, per Relevo, and may have his choice of clubs.

The Reds are willing to pay more than €30M to bring him in as a future no.1.

Mamardashvili would be seen as an eventual replacement for no.1 Alisson Becker.

Whether that happens this summer is unclear, given Alisson is still a Liverpool player.

Mentions
EuroMamardashvili GiorgiValencia DiegoAlissonLiverpoolValenciaPremier LeagueLaLiga
Related Articles
Valencia keeper Mamardashvili warns Prem trio as he addresses Bayern Munich rumours
Newcastle face Liverpool competition for Valencia goalkeeper Mamardashvili
Chelsea hoping to sign a world class keeper this summer with two major names shortlisted