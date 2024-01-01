Liverpool attacker Gakpo: Koeman playing me to my strengths

Netherlands star Cody Gakpo has credited Ronald Koeman's decision to use him as a left winger.

The attacker is enjoying an outstanding Euro 2024 on a personal and team level.

Netherlands are set to play England in the second semi final on Wednesday, while Liverpool attacker Gakpo is near the top of the scoring charts.

"I was a left winger before so that's always been my preference. But in the last one and a half years, the coach (Jurgen Klopp) needed me to play somewhere else and that's what I tried to do at my best," Gakpo told reporters.

"This has been a very beautiful tournament with our group. The feeling's really strong. We're in the semi-final and this is not the end of the tournament. Every single team that is here wants to get to the final and we're no different.

"It's not for nothing that England are in the semi-finals. They have a really good group of player and it's a fantastic squad. So it will hopefully be a beautiful game. England won (their group) so that’s a good sign – like us!

"In the end, it’s the most important thing. You can play good football but still go out. Obviously I think everyone knows each country can play a little bit better but if you win, that’s all that matters.”