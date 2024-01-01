Tribal Football
Bonucci: Inter Milan defender Bastoni follows my and Chiellini's standards
Former Italy defender Leonardo Bonucci has been impressed by Inter Milan's Alessandro Bastoni at the Euros.

Bastoni has impressed for Italy in Germany.

And Bonucci, after defeat to Spain, told Radio Uno:  “If I have to choose a young defender who impressed me, I’d say Bastoni.

“He has already shown that he follows the standards set by Chiellini, Barzagli and myself.

“He is proving himself to be an important element for the national team. Behind him. Buongiorno and Calafiori can have a great career.”

