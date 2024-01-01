Germany coach Nagelsmann slams ref Taylor after Euros exit

Germany coach Julian Nagelsmann hit out at ref Anthony Taylor after their Euros quarterfinal defeat to Spain.
The hosts were eliminated by La Roja 2-1, with Nagelsmann accusing Taylor of favouritism. The Germans were particularly upset with Jamal Musiala being denied a penalty in extra-time.
“He whistled a little in favour of Spain," he said afterwards.
“It’s difficult to understand (why it wasn’t a penalty). Judging the matter in a footballing sense, if the ball had flown towards the old town of Stuttgart, then it would never be a penalty, but if the ball goes towards goal then it is clearly a penalty.
"(Jamal) Musiala’s shot was very good, it probably would have even gone in, and the hand is stretched out, very far from his body.”