Tribal Football
Most Read
Man Utd rake in bumper fee from Sancho's BVB loan
Toney and Man Utd agree on Brentford departure
Man Utd informed of PSG price for Simons
New Man Utd chief exec Berrada writes to MUST: Summer market my priority

Germany coach Nagelsmann slams ref Taylor after Euros exit

Germany coach Nagelsmann slams ref Taylor after Euros exit
Germany coach Nagelsmann slams ref Taylor after Euros exit
Germany coach Nagelsmann slams ref Taylor after Euros exitTribalfootball
Germany coach Julian Nagelsmann hit out at ref Anthony Taylor after their Euros quarterfinal defeat to Spain.

The hosts were eliminated by La Roja 2-1, with Nagelsmann accusing Taylor of favouritism. The Germans were particularly upset with Jamal Musiala being denied a penalty in extra-time.

Advertisement
Advertisement

“He whistled a little in favour of Spain," he said afterwards.

“It’s difficult to understand (why it wasn’t a penalty). Judging the matter in a footballing sense, if the ball had flown towards the old town of Stuttgart, then it would never be a penalty, but if the ball goes towards goal then it is clearly a penalty.

"(Jamal) Musiala’s shot was very good, it probably would have even gone in, and the hand is stretched out, very far from his body.”

Mentions
EuroTaylor AnthonyMusiala JamalBundesligaLaLiga
Related Articles
Bayern Munich ace Musiala: Watching Yamal is completely crazy!
Euros Shop Window: 5 superkids in Germany playing their way to a big-money move
Musiala’s incredible Euros campaign could lead to a huge move this summer