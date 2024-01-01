Tribal Football
Bayern Munich ace Musiala: Watching Yamal is completely crazy!

Bayern Munich ace Jamal Musiala admits Germany must be wary of Spain's young wingers.

Germany meet Spain on Friday in the Euros quarterfinals.

Musiala says he's a fan of Barcelona teen Lamine Yamal and Athletic Bilbao's Nico Williams.

He stated: "Nico Williams , Pedri and Lamine Yamal can decide a match. But we have similar talents, so we have to believe in ourselves."

On Yamal, Musiala added: "To be this good as a 16-year-old, it's really completely crazy! At 16 I didn't have that physique at all. It's really cool to see."

