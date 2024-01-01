Musiala’s incredible Euros campaign could lead to a huge move this summer

It has been a fantastic tournament so far for Musiala but could his performances trigger a transfer?

It is no secret that Jamal Musiala has been one of the best players at the Euros so far as he is joint top scorer with 3 fantastic goals which has put Germany in serious contention for the trophy this year.

Advertisement Advertisement

Against Scotland his notoriously quick feet took the ball around the defender before he slammed his shot into the back of the net, leaving Angus Gunn helpless on the floor.

His second was much easier with him simply being in the right place at the right time as he placed it to the left of the defender whilst the keeper again laid on the ground.

Finally, his third in just four games came thanks to a fantastic long ball from Nico Schlotterbeck with Musiala latching on to it with brutal pace before carving the ball into the bottom right corner.

To put it simply he has been phenomenal so far and has put Germany is a great position to charge for its first Euros title since 1996 and on home soil too which makes it incredibly special.

Musiala is the type of player carry a team on his back, to illuminate a game despite being just 21 years old. Germany have not looked like champions since the Scotland game but they have weathered through so far.

Against Denmark they were lucky that Joachim Andersen’s goal was ruled out for a genuine toenail offside and if it wasn’t for Musiala’s second half stunner there was a strong feeling that the Danes could pull one back and take it to extra time.

Major tournaments such as this are synonymous with revealing fresh talent, whether it’s a young player like Musiala leading his country to the final or a player such as Khvicha Kvaratskhelia helping his country to the knockout stages.

When stars like these are revealed, clubs start to become itchy with transfer fever as whilst a club watches and analysis, another may be making enquiries and placing bids on the table.

Of course, Musiala is already in a relationship so to speak, he is not on the market looking for somebody to swipe right and swoop him away. Bayern Munich have the have the honour of calling him their own as of right now, but how long will that last?

Bayern had what is possibly its poorest seasons in over a decade last year and won a grand total of zero trophies, which for Bayern is a complete disaster and explains their manager merry go round over the last 2 years.

It is no surprise then that with Bayern in turmoil Musiala may look elsewhere to clubs who have a strong chance at silverware next season. A player's career is short and loyalty is often overlooked when the promise of glory is guaranteed as soon as you sign the contract.

Clubs such as Manchester City, Real Madrid, and Liverpool have all enquired or at least sniffed around the youngster in recent years and have all been arguably more successful than Bayern in Europe and also domestically.

Musiala could well take his country to the final and win the entire tournament but when he returns to his club that glory, that sense of achievement may not be matched as the likes of Bayern Leverkusen who remained unbeaten last season also charge for the title.

Talent such as Musiala’s is rare in the footballing world and this tournament highlights his ability more and more each game, many clubs will be watching closely at not just performances but also his availability.