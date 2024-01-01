Gakpo looking to continue Euros form going into new season

Tribal Football
Liverpool star Cody Gakpo is looking to carry his excellent Euro 2024 form into the new season. 

The Netherlands forward was at his very best at the summer tournament for his nation. 

While he has not enjoyed his time at Liverpool as much, Gakpo is hoping that will change under new boss Arne Slot. 

On the new season, he told club media: “Yes, every first day of the season is like the first day of school! It's always a very exciting time.  

“We want to start the season very well, obviously, we want to win and that's what we train so hard for in the pre-season, even though some – including myself – joined later. We are there and we try to play the best football we can and go for the win.” 

On his Euros form, he added: “I'm very confident. It was a good Euros for me (but) unfortunately we lost to England.  

‘It was a good one for us as a country as well, even though we could do better maybe. I'm very happy to be back, full of confidence and I need to keep performing like that here as well.” 

