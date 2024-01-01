Tribal Football
France coach Deschamps: Mbappe ready for Poland

France coach Didier Deschamps says Kylian Mbappe is likely to see action in tonight's Euros clash with Poland.

Mbappe is recovering from a broken nose and will appear with a mask against the Poles.

“The bruise has gone down a lot”, said Deschamps of Mbappe’s fracture. “He’s getting used to the mask. He wants to play, he’s raring to go.

“We all know about Kylian’s qualities, and one of the reasons we weren’t able to hit the back of the net (against ­Holland) was maybe a lack of efficiency. Maybe the fact Kylian will be here will help us score goals and win the game. It is a huge advantage to have him.”

France will win Group D if they better Holland’s result against Austria in the other tie tonight.

