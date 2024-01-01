Tribal Football
Deschamps happy as Mbappe scores twice in Paderborn friendly
France striker Kylian Mbappe came through a bounce game impressively on Saturday.

Mbappé played again on Saturday afternoon in a friendly   against the youngsters of Paderborn, where he scored two goals and provided two assists. 

The Real Madrid-bound forward has recovered from suffering a broken nose against Austria last week.

Ahead of facing Poland, France coach Didier Deschamps assured that his captain is improving by the day.

He said, "Today, there is no match. It will be better on Tuesday, compared to Friday. If he will play against Poland? You will see in due time.

"Everything is going in the right direction, he is recovering from the shock, there is the hematoma part which will diminish each day, he will get used to his mask which modifies the vision a little. 

"But he is fine."

