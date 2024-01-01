FFF adjust Mbappe statement; reveal mask being set

France superstar Kylian Mbappe should be fit for his team’s remaining Euro 2024 campaign.

The 2018 World Cup winners beat Austria 1-0 in their first group stage game, with Mbappe’s cross leading to the only goal of the game.

However, the soon to be Real Madrid striker had to be taken off due to a broken nose.

A statement from the French Football Federation promptly followed, declaring: “Kylian Mbappe returns to the base camp of the French national team. Mbappe suffered a broken nose during the second part of the Austria-France held this Monday in Düsseldorf.

"The captain of France was treated first by the medical staff and Dr. Franck Le Gall, who diagnosed him with a nose fracture.

“Mbappe will receive treatment in the next few days, but he will not undergo surgery in the immediate future. A mask will be made for him so that the number 10 of the French national team can prepare for his return to the competition after a period dedicated to treatment."

“He’s not doing well,” coach Didier Deschamps stated.

“His nose got badly hit, that’s for sure. We need to check it out, but it seems quite complicated.

“Which is very unfortunate for us tonight. He didn’t get off lightly. It’s still to be seen (if he will play again).

“At this stage, I can’t answer. I don’t know.”