Tribal Football
Most Read
Man Utd rake in bumper fee from Sancho's BVB loan
Toney and Man Utd agree on Brentford departure
Man Utd informed of PSG price for Simons
New Man Utd chief exec Berrada writes to MUST: Summer market my priority

FFF adjust Mbappe statement; reveal mask being set

FFF adjust Mbappe statement; reveal mask being set
FFF adjust Mbappe statement; reveal mask being set
FFF adjust Mbappe statement; reveal mask being setAction Plus
France superstar Kylian Mbappe should be fit for his team’s remaining Euro 2024 campaign.

The 2018 World Cup winners beat Austria 1-0 in their first group stage game, with Mbappe’s cross leading to the only goal of the game.

Advertisement
Advertisement

However, the soon to be Real Madrid striker had to be taken off due to a broken nose.

A statement from the French Football Federation promptly followed, declaring: “Kylian Mbappe returns to the base camp of the French national team. Mbappe suffered a broken nose during the second part of the Austria-France held this Monday in Düsseldorf.

"The captain of France was treated first by the medical staff and Dr. Franck Le Gall, who diagnosed him with a nose fracture.

“Mbappe will receive treatment in the next few days, but he will not undergo surgery in the immediate future. A mask will be made for him so that the number 10 of the French national team can prepare for his return to the competition after a period dedicated to treatment."

“He’s not doing well,” coach Didier Deschamps stated. 

“His nose got badly hit, that’s for sure. We need to check it out, but it seems quite complicated.

“Which is very unfortunate for us tonight. He didn’t get off lightly. It’s still to be seen (if he will play again).

“At this stage, I can’t answer. I don’t know.”

Mentions
EuroMbappe KylianReal MadridLigue 1LaLiga
Related Articles
Deschamps and FFF admit surgery for Mbappe
Ex-Spain coach Clemente admits still having Yamal concerns
Luccin: Real Madrid will improve Mbappe - but how will Ancelotti fit him in?