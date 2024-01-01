France coach Deschamps: Mbappe will need surgery

France coach Didier Deschamps admits Kylian Mbappe will need surgery.

The Real Madrid signing is set to wear a mask after breaking his nose in France's Euros win against Austria.

However, his coach says surgery will eventually be needed.

"Tomorrow there will be more tests to assess his evolution. The medical staff did everything to reduce the injury. Even if surgery is not immediate, he will need it," said Deschamps.

“Today, he is better, and we will follow his recovery day by day.”

France meet Holland on Friday.