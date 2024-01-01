Deschamps and FFF admit surgery for Mbappe

French national coach Didier Deschamps has tentatively confirmed to France's TF1 that Kylian Mbappé has broken his nose in the game against Austria (0-1). UPDATE: French football federation FFF has also confirmed that Mbappé broke his nose. The striker will undergo surgery in Düsseldorf.

Mbappé dropped out against Austria shortly before time after the striker suffered a nose injury in a head-to-head duel. France won the tie 1-0 via an Austrian own goal.

Advertisement Advertisement

Mbappé hit Austria defender Kevin Danso's shoulder hard and immediately fell to the ground. After nursing the heavily bloodied nose, Mbappé returned for a few seconds, but the star had to be substituted.

The television footage immediately left many fearing a broken nose for Mbappé. France national team coach Didier Deschamps confirmed these fears to French channel TF1: "Yes, it looks like Kylian has broken his nose. It definitely does not look good."

France will face Holland on Friday. The match will kick off at 9pm at the Olympiastadion in Berlin. The Netherlands and France share the lead in Group C after the first day of play.

UPDATE 11.55pm: The French football federation FFF has also confirmed that Mbappé has broken his nose. L'Equipe reports that Mbappé was taken to hospital by ambulance after the match and will undergo surgery on his nose in Düsseldorf. It is still unknown whether Mbappé will be able to play against the Dutch on Friday.