England players frustrated with eachother after flat Euros form

England’s frustrations during a 0-0 draw against Slovenia at Euro 2024 were very apparent.

The Three Lions finished top of their group and will get a favorable round of 16 opponent.

Advertisement Advertisement

However, the anger of Phil Foden and Declan Rice at one stage of the game showed their struggles.

Foden and Rice were furious at Kieran Trippier around the 30th minute of the game, when he did not play a simple pass to Rice.

He instead tried a difficult pass to Bukayo Saka, which was cut out and the attack thwarted.

Manager Gareth Southgate will be hoping his players find their best form in the knockout games.