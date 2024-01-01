Tribal Football
Most Read
Toney and Man Utd agree on Brentford departure
Man Utd rake in bumper fee from Sancho's BVB loan
Man Utd informed of PSG price for Simons
New Man Utd chief exec Berrada writes to MUST: Summer market my priority

England players frustrated with eachother after flat Euros form

England players frustrated with eachother after flat Euros form
England players frustrated with eachother after flat Euros form
England players frustrated with eachother after flat Euros formAction Plus
England’s frustrations during a 0-0 draw against Slovenia at Euro 2024 were very apparent.

The Three Lions finished top of their group and will get a favorable round of 16 opponent.

Advertisement
Advertisement

However, the anger of Phil Foden and Declan Rice at one stage of the game showed their struggles.

Foden and Rice were furious at Kieran Trippier around the 30th minute of the game, when he did not play a simple pass to Rice.

He instead tried a difficult pass to Bukayo Saka, which was cut out and the attack thwarted.

Manager Gareth Southgate will be hoping his players find their best form in the knockout games.

Mentions
EuroPremier League
Related Articles
Van Basten remains frustrated with Holland captain Van Dijk
Man Utd target De Ligt 'calm' about 'difficult' situation
Real Madrid ace Bellingham lost rag with England teammates: F***ing pass!