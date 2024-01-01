Tribal Football
Alexander-Arnold rejects doubts for England captain Kane

England captain Harry Kane has received a huge vote of confidence from the rest of the squad.

The forward is not enjoying the best of tournaments at Euro 2024 so far, despite scoring.

Kane has appeared lethargic and not as his clinical best against middling opposition.

England star Trent Alexander-Arnold said: “Anyone who is facing England would like to see Harry Kane not playing. You just know he is a threat. Anything in and around the box, you need to be on red alert.

“He can finish it from any angle. I always say he is the best finisher I have seen or played with. He can find the back of the net from anywhere. He can drop down and build play up and his hold up play is incredible, too. All round, a fantastic player‌.

“I think we are talking about England’s record goalscorer so that is as big as anything you can say about him. He scores goals, he is a striker, he scored two in the tournament, helped us win games and then as our captain, as our leader, he is someone who leads by example.

“He gives the team talk but he is even more of a leader by example as a professional and an athlete, somebody who is exemplary in the example he sets.

“He gives everything to the game and everything to the team and leaves no stone unturned when it comes to how he dedicates himself to his role within the team. He is part of the reason why the environment is such a good one within camp. And a reason why we are heading to a semi final.”

