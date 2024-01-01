Tribal Football
England captain Kane defends Euros form
England captain Harry Kane has dismissed criticism of his form at Euro 2024 so far.

The Three Lions forward has been scrutinized for his less than impressive displays as yet.

However, Kane believes that his team being in the semi-finals, where they will take on Netherlands on Wednesday, is all that matters.

“If you had spoken to me before the tournament and (said) I’d have a couple of goals and be in a semi-final, I’d have bitten your hand off,” said Kane to reporters.

“So, there is a lot of perspective. Hopefully, I score a couple of goals (against Holland) and you are looking at it in a totally different way. 

“You are top goalscorer and you are through to a final and it’s a totally different perspective.

“I can only do my talking on the pitch and hopefully I can do that (against Netherlands).”

