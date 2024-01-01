Tribal Football
Cristiano Ronaldo and elimination from Euro 2024: "We deserved more"

Cristiano Ronaldo after the defeat against France
Action Plus
On social media, Cristiano Ronaldo left a message for the fans. This was, it should be remembered, the last European Championship of the Portugal captain's career.

"We wanted more. We deserved more. For us. For each and every one of you. For Portugal. We're grateful for everything you've given us and for everything we've achieved so far. On and off the pitch, I'm sure that this legacy will be honoured and will continue to be built on. Together," it reads.

Portugal were knocked out by France in the quarter-finals of Euro-2024, losing on penalties (0-0, 3-5 gp). Before that, they had got through the group with the Czech Republic, Turkey and Georgia, and Slovenia in the round of 16.

For Cristiano Ronaldo, this was the only tournament he played in with Portugal in which he didn't score a goal. In terms of numbers, he only managed one assist for Bruno Fernandes against Turkey.

