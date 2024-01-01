Didi Hamann criticizes Ronaldo over 'embarrassing' tears on the pitch after crucial penalty miss

Ronaldo was bashed online after his brutal penalty miss left him distraught.

Didi Hamann has labelled Cristiano Ronaldo as 'embarrassing' after the Portugal legend cried on the pitch after his crucial penalty miss against Slovenia.

The 39-year-olds extra time penalty was saved by Slovenia goal keeper Jan Oblak, leaving the five-time Ballon d'Or winner in tears.

Former and Germany midfielder and Liverpool star Hamann, speaking on Irish TV, criticized Ronaldo's reaction saying it was 'embarrassing' and claimed the forward only thinks about himself.

“Thirty-nine-year-old plays 120 minutes, he misses a penalty and I've got to say, I bought into all that "Ronaldo has turned into a team player because he needs the team more than he used to". I bought into that nonsense as well, but I think he showed his true colours again tonight.”

“Missing the penalty, he starts crying on the pitch, he starts crying at half-time in extra-time. And I'm thinking "it's all about you".

'You try to be mutual, but I was cheering Slovenia on because I though the reaction was embarrassing, I thought it was out of order.

“I've never seen anything like it, because once you show emotions, once you get emotional, it's the end of it.”

“All he thinks about is himself.”

Hamann made a bold claim about the next round of the tournament too:

'He scores the penalty and apologises to the fans; he doesn't need to apologise. He will start the next game but I can't see any other outcome than a France win.'