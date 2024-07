Czech Republic striker Chytil enjoys Ronaldo dig

Czech Republic striker Mojmir Chytil has taken a dig at Cristiano Ronaldo ahead of their Euros opener against Portugal.

Ahead of Tuesday's Euros group tie, Chytil discussed the Al-Nassr star.

The Slavia Prague striker said: "I have always been one of those who are pro-Messi.

"Ronaldo has had an exceptional career, he is one of the best of all time, I am looking forward to the match.

"I hope we can give them a bitter taste."