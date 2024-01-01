Capello declares Bologna defender Calafiori 'an absolute champion'

Tribal Football
Former AC Milan coach Fabio Capello admits he's a fan of Bologna defender Riccardo Calafiori.

The young centre-half has been a revelation for Italy at the Euros this month.

It was Calafiori who laid on the pass for Mattia Zacagni to score his last gasp equaliser in last night's draw with Croatia. The result saw Italy qualify for the final 16.

Capello told Sky Italia afterwards: "Calafiori does some things... Everyone thinks he puts the ball centrally, instead with the outside he puts the ball over there.

"For me he is an absolute champion, I compared him to Sergio Ramos... He gave him the ball with the right force, the right measure."

