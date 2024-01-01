Brentford wing-back Henry spies England chance; delighted for Toney

Brentford wing-back Rico Henry admits he spies an England chance after the Euros.

Henry has watched with interest England's issues at left-back in Germany.

He told the club's website: “One thing that really motivated me was looking forward to the World Cup in 2026 - there’s always a chance. I’m still so determined to get into the England team.

“It would be a dream come true. I played for some of the youth teams, but getting a senior cap is one of my main goals. That’s what everyone plays football for: to feature for your country.

“I know I had a chance before I got injured, but people reminding me that I can still do it really encourages me. I just need to come back, stay fit and play well.”

Henry added: “It’s been difficult watching England at Euro 2024 playing without an out-and-out left-back because I know I could do a job there.

“Luke Shaw has been struggling with an injury and we haven’t got any other left-footed full-backs in the squad.

“And, when I’ve watched them this summer, I just feel like I could fit so well into that team.

“It has been frustrating not being there but it’s also been great to watch, seeing them doing well and getting in to the quarter-finals.

“I’ve spoken to Ivan (Toney) and he’s buzzing off his performance in the last-16 against Slovenia. When he got the assist, I jumped up and was shouting at the TV! It was a really nice moment.”