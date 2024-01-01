Brentford star Toney proud of role in England thriller

Brentford star Ivan Toney shared his thoughts after helping England reach the quarter finals at Euro 2024.

The striker seemed furious when he was being subbed on by Gareth Southgate with a few minutes of the game to go, as England were losing 1-0 in normal time to Slovakia.

However, Jude Bellingham then equalized and Toney got an assist for Harry Kane’s extra time winner.

“I was in the right place at the right time to flick it to the back post for H,” Toney told ITV Sport.

“We literally spoke about that just before the game kicked off again! I didn’t play the first three games, but you’ve got to be ready; you don’t know when your chance is going to come.”

Toney added: “It was a massive, massive win. In the end, I think we deserved it. We showed a never-say-die attitude throughout the 90 minutes.

“Jude did what he does, getting us back in the game with an overhead kick, and H did what he does and put it in the back of the net.”