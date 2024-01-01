England coach Southgate: Toney was disgusted with me!

England manager Gareth Southgate has revealed Ivan Toney was furious at being substituted onto the field against Slovakia.

The centre forward came on in the second half, with four minutes of regular time to go, when England needed a goal to get back in the game.

After they turned around the contest and won 2-1 in extra time, Southgate admits Toney may have changed his mind about that change.

“I had belief we would get a goal. The boys that came on, Ivan (Toney) played a big part – he was disgusted at me putting him on at that moment. There's no question he was pretty disgusted when I put him on with a minute to go," the England boss said.

"I think we've made up now. He's had a big impact in the second goal as well. You put a sub on at that time, it is a final throw of the dice. I completely understand it. I don't like putting a player in that position.

"But I had the feel that he'd be able to cause the chaos that happened. I have to say the courage shown by the players was fantastic tonight. We haven't come to get to a quarter-final.

"But to get through a night like tonight was fantastic character. We now play a Swiss team that have been very good. We have a couple of days to recover and get ready for them. We had enough attacking players on the pitch."