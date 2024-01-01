Brentford striker Toney admits Euros frustrations

England striker Ivan Toney admits he was frustrated at being brought on with minutes to go against Slovakia in the round of 16 at Euro 2024.

The Three Lions came back to win the game, with Jude Bellingham equalizing in the 95th minute.

Brentford forward Toney then played his part in Harry Kane’s winner in extra time, but was not feeling as joyous when he was being subbed onto the field.

"It's always going to be tough," he said at a media conference.

"It's tough for all of us as we play week in, week out for our clubs. I have been in this position before and when I get an opportunity I'll take it."

"At my club, there is a guy called Michael Caufield (a sports psychologist) and he talks about controlling your emotions," Toney added.

"Yes, I was annoyed but there was still 30 minutes of football to play (including extra-time) and you have got to come out of that mood and focus.

"I feel like, people call them substitutes, others finishers. I think you have to be ready and there's more than 11 players needed to win a tournament."