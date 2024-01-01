Brentford striker Toney on penalty approach: People say it's crazy

Brentford striker Ivan Toney says he won't change his approach to spotkicks.

Toney converted for England in their shootout win against Switzerland in the Euros quarterfinals.

He said, "I felt like there was going to be another chance like the last game but it didn't happen. But we all believed in the penalty shootout and Picks made a great save to get us going. It was up to the boys to do the rest.

"I wouldn't say pressure. I always have my own routine, I'm just focussed and do what I always do: just take my time and roll it into the back of the net.

"I never look at the ball. It's just my routine. Some people may see it as crazy but that's my routine and I'm going to stick to it. It's been working and it can work whenever it's needed.

"I'm happy to play my part and patience is key. I'm very impatient but I've had to be patient during this tournament. I know my time will come, whether it's coming off the bench, starting or taking a penalty.

"The belief's always been there. After the last game, it would have been pretty pointless to go out in this game given how hard we've worked and the character we've showed. We've just got to use the momentum kicking forward. Hopefully it'll take us to the end."