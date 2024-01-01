Tottenham to swerve transfer battle for Brentford striker Toney

Tottenham are set to skip the battle for Brentford striker Ivan Toney.

Football.London says Toney - at 28 - is too old for Spurs' striker signing critera.

It's suggested Spurs have a shortlist of attacking targets for the present and future, which include an age cap.

And Toney doesn't fall into the parameters, despite his success with Brentford.

At England's Euros camp, he said last week: “I can’t predict the future and if I could I wouldn’t be sat here in front of you guys.

“What will be will be and my main focus is playing well and doing well for my country.

"I’ve been through it (transfer speculation) before. There’s been lots of talk of me going here, there and everywhere before in my career and I just don’t let outside noise get to me.

“I’m here with England now, and the main focus is doing well for England and whatever happens, happens. I can’t control it.”