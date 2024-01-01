Del Piero: Italy will benefit from Inter Milan success; Barella fundamental

Juventus great Alex Del Piero feels Italy are benefiting from the success of Inter Milan.

Nicolo Barella and Alessandro Bastoni were decisive in Italy's Euros win against Albania yesterday.

Del Piero enthused on Sky Italia: "A Nerazzurri-tinged victory? When you play a lot of Italians it's easier. Previously Inter didn't do it, there has been a change of trend and now they have a very strong team.

"Barella is the emblem of this group and (Luciano) Spalletti and his teammates rightly consider him important.

"He can make the difference in the middle of the pitch where a lot of balls are played. He can do everything, in front of the defense, as a link, he is fundamental for the team."