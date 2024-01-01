Tribal Football
Inter Milan midfielder Barella a mix of De Bruyne and Kroos - Di Biagio

Former Italy U21 coach Gigi di Biagio has sung the praises of Inter Milan midfielder Nicolo Barella.

Barella was superb for Italy in their Euros win against Albania.

Di Biagio said: "Barella has a different physicality, but he is a mix between the first version of Kevin De Bruyne, who used to play more in central midfield and the first version of Kroos, who made more late runs.

“Him, Mancini and Orsolini (made their debuts for Italy U21). I knew Nicolò from the U15 and I had coached him from the U16, so I had no doubts about him.

“I used to call him the ‘lively kid’—sometimes even too much. Sometimes, he was messy, but that mess has made him so versatile because he can play in any role—a complete footballer."

