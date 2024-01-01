Tribal Football
Most Read
Man Utd rake in bumper fee from Sancho's BVB loan
Toney and Man Utd agree on Brentford departure
Man Utd informed of PSG price for Simons
New Man Utd chief exec Berrada writes to MUST: Summer market my priority

Inter Milan midfielder Barella admits relief after Italy Euros win

Inter Milan midfielder Barella admits relief after Italy Euros win
Inter Milan midfielder Barella admits relief after Italy Euros win
Inter Milan midfielder Barella admits relief after Italy Euros winTribalfootball
Inter Milan midfielder Nicolo Barella admitted relief after Italy's Euros win against Albania.

The Azzurri went behind inside the first minute before fighting back to win 2-1.

Advertisement
Advertisement

“It was a bit of a strange start, an opening goal after 23 seconds could really hurt the players psychologically,” Barella told Sky Sport Italia.

“However, we wanted this victory, we should’ve scored more goals and fell away a bit at the end, but we started on the right foot with this win.”

“I am happy, as when I was not training the last few days, it was a difficult moment, but the coach, staff and teammates all made me feel an integral part of the team. I wanted to repay them for that.”

Mentions
Serie ABarella NicoloInterEuro
Related Articles
Inter Milan midfielder Asllani: I want to face Barella
Italy defeat Albania in Euros opener
Atalanta defender Djimsiti full of praise for Inter Milan midfielder Asllani