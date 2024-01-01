Inter Milan midfielder Barella admits relief after Italy Euros win

Inter Milan midfielder Nicolo Barella admitted relief after Italy's Euros win against Albania.

The Azzurri went behind inside the first minute before fighting back to win 2-1.

Advertisement Advertisement

“It was a bit of a strange start, an opening goal after 23 seconds could really hurt the players psychologically,” Barella told Sky Sport Italia.

“However, we wanted this victory, we should’ve scored more goals and fell away a bit at the end, but we started on the right foot with this win.”

“I am happy, as when I was not training the last few days, it was a difficult moment, but the coach, staff and teammates all made me feel an integral part of the team. I wanted to repay them for that.”